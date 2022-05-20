Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on June 30th

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the apparel retailer on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

Ross Stores has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of ROST opened at $92.70 on Friday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.47.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

