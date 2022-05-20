Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.06.

ROK opened at $198.72 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.07 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.