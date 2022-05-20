Rocket Vault Hits Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00587579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00448653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033015 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,649.79 or 1.57605993 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars.

