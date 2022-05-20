Robinhood Markets (HOOD) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Robinhood Markets to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -203.12% -33.63% -8.77% Robinhood Markets Competitors 13.56% 19.18% 5.52%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Robinhood Markets and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 3 6 6 0 2.20 Robinhood Markets Competitors 538 2234 2254 73 2.37

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus target price of $21.02, suggesting a potential upside of 105.91%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 48.41%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion -$3.69 billion -0.93 Robinhood Markets Competitors $7.37 billion $1.55 billion 13.33

Robinhood Markets’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets. Robinhood Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Robinhood Markets rivals beat Robinhood Markets on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

