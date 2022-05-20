Robert W. Baird Upgrades Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGFY. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 8,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801. 8.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,009,000 after purchasing an additional 981,902 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

