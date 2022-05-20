Robert W. Baird Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $145.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of TTWO opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.13. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

