Robert W. Baird Raises Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target to $44.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Griffon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

GFF opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. Griffon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $31.70.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.92 million. Griffon had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 34,302 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at $369,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

