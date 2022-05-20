Robert W. Baird Cuts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $166.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Shares of KEYS opened at $137.10 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

