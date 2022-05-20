Ripio Credit Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,279.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $2,279.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00051731 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011602 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars.

