Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £40,919.40 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($66.20), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,443.05).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 19th, Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,188 ($76.28), for a total value of £247.52 ($305.13).

On Thursday, February 24th, Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($67.73), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($710,115.75).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,347 ($65.91) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,728.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,336.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($53.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.77). The firm has a market cap of £86.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 352.32 ($4.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($86.29) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.78) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($59.17) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.01).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.