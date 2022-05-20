Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Truist Financial

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

REPX opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $445.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 27.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.51%.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $860,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

