Rice Partnership LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,418,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $341,948,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in McDonald’s by 30.9% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 251,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,661,000 after buying an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.29. 45,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,739. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.45.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

