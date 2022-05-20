Rice Partnership LLC Has $11.05 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,646. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $194.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.