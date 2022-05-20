Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $69.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,145.40. 48,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,551.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,722.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,202.27 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

