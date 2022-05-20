Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,331 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Lincoln Electric worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after buying an additional 163,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 23.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after buying an additional 67,932 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 55,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO stock opened at $132.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.65 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

Lincoln Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.