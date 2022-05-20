Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 38,691 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Carnival Co. & worth $25,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 522.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 83,995 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,902,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

