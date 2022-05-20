Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 128,114 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 172.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,377 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in VMware were worth $23,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VMware by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in VMware by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,078 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,597 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.29.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $94.95 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

