Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of ITT worth $22,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ITT by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. ITT’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

