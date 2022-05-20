Rhumbline Advisers Has $24.44 Million Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GameStop were worth $24,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 5,052.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE GME opened at $99.19 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $344.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

