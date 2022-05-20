Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.99 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $23,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of WH opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.