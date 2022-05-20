Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.79 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Gentex worth $23,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,534 shares of company stock worth $3,921,228 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

GNTX stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

