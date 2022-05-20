Rhumbline Advisers Buys 83,265 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $25,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NYSE:M opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

