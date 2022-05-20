Rhumbline Advisers Buys 32,917 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 911,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 54,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,887,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 69,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

