Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rezolute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.
Shares of RZLT stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.35 and a quick ratio of 22.35. The company has a market cap of $46.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.27.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rezolute by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rezolute by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,553,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
