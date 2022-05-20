Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.83

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 35062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after acquiring an additional 811,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,667,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after acquiring an additional 522,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $24,046,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

