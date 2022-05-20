Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 19th (A, AMSC, BBY, DG, FAST, FNLPF, GHRS, GOSS, GVDNY, HCKT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 19th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

