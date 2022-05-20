Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395,391 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Roblox worth $557,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Roblox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,930 shares of company stock worth $527,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $35.56 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.