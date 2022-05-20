Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 680.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Medtronic worth $369,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

