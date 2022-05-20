Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Regis’ earnings. Regis posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regis will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regis.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Regis had a negative net margin of 24.87% and a negative return on equity of 165.45%. The business had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Regis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RGS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. 8,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,541. Regis has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Regis by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

