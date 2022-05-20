Refinable (FINE) Price Tops $0.0398 on Major Exchanges

Refinable (FINE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $2.00 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.03 or 0.01221983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.38 or 0.00517067 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,190.99 or 1.80654962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032948 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.