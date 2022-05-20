RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $152.91

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $152.91 and last traded at $154.06, with a volume of 1306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.04.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after buying an additional 147,453 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

