Ratecoin (XRA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33.00

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $37,130.23 and $33.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

