Radio Caca Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.75 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00587579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00448653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033015 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,649.79 or 1.57605993 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008607 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca's total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins.

Radio Caca Coin Trading



