Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.