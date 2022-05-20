Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $3.51 Million in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Vicor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR opened at $59.89 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vicor Profile (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.