Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF) Lowered to “Sell” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske cut shares of Quantafuel ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

OTC QNTFF opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92. Quantafuel ASA has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.19.

Quantafuel ASA, a technology-based energy company, which converts plastic waste to environment friendly fuels and chemicals in Norway. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

