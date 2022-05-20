Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20 billion-$16.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.22 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE PWR traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1,442.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Quanta Services by 197.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 5,064.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.