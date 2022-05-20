Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.97 Million

Analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) to post sales of $344.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.69 million to $345.23 million. Qualtrics International reported sales of $249.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 41,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,209,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 469,703 shares of company stock worth $13,069,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:XM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,026. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.19. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

