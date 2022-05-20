Qbao (QBT) Market Capitalization Tops $147,100.46

Qbao (QBT) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Qbao coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $147,100.46 and approximately $1,073.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

