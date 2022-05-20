PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $24,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,644,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,001,000 after purchasing an additional 454,931 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

