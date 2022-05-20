PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.53. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

