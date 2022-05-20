PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.53. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
