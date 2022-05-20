Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 960 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after buying an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

