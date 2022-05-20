Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 378 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $413.18 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $402.05 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $458.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

