Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.15 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $448.50 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.67 and its 200-day moving average is $408.81.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $3,395,295 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

