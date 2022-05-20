Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

NYSE:PRU opened at $99.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.33. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,182 shares of company stock worth $791,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

