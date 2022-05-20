ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.89

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 1903286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,010,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $7,319,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 343,823 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $3,418,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $3,607,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

