ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 9.6%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 3,989,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 129,932,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 127.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth about $1,181,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

