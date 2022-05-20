ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.42

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 656979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

