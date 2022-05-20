Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,956 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total value of $102,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,295. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.25.

NOC stock opened at $448.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.67 and a 200-day moving average of $408.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

