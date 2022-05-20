Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 143,693 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 143,693 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

